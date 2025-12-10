Texans' Calen Bullock: Secures three stops in Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bullock posted three tackles (all solo) in Sunday's 20-10 victory against the Chiefs.
Bullock had a pretty quiet game as a tackler, but that was at least partly due to Patrick Mahomes struggling massively and completing just 14 passes. In his second NFL season, Bullock has continued to blossom as a major piece in one of the NFL's top secondaries. Bullock is tied for the Texans lead with four interceptions while adding 47 tackles and a forced fumble through 13 games.
