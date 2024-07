Akers (Achilles) and the Texans agreed on a contract Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Akers worked out for Houston on Sunday and the team must've seen enough from the running back, inking him to a contract ahead of their training camp beginning Tuesday. The 25-year-old suffered the second Achilles tear of his career in November and it's unclear how close he is to being ready for full contact at practice.