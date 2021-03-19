site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Cameron Johnston: Heading to Houston
RotoWire Staff
Johnston signed a three-year deal with the Texans on Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Johnston spent the past three seasons with Philly and due to salary cap issues the 28-year-old wasn't tendered. The punter now has the opportunity to flash his talents in Houston
