Johnston pulled a calf muscle and is looking at a return in Week 1 or 2, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.
While Johnston is sidelined, the Texans have brought in punter Ty Zentner to handle punting duties. The 28-year-old will now focus on attempting to recover in time for Week 1.
More News
-
Texans' Cameron Johnston: Heading to Houston•
-
Eagles' Cameron Johnston: Won't be tendered•
-
Eagles' Cameron Johnston: Ready to play Week 16•
-
Eagles' Cameron Johnston: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Eagles' Cameron Johnston: Head injury ends Week 15•
-
Eagles' Cameron Johnston: Staying with Eagles•