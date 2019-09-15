Texans' Carlos Hyde: Another solid rushing day
Hyde ran for 90 yards on 20 carries during Sunday's 13-12 win against the Jaguars.
Hyde has predictably made minimal impact in the passing game with just one catch for two yards in two games, but he has thus far garnered 30 of 45 running back carries for Houston, while averaging a supremely economical 5.8 yards per rush. A formidable opponent awaits in Week 3 for Hyde and the Texans' backfield, as the Chargers contained Detroit's running back committee of Kerryon Johnson, Ty Johnson, C.J. Anderson and J.D. McKissic to fewer than 3.4 yards per attempt with zero rushing touchdowns Sunday.
