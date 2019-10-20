Texans' Carlos Hyde: Bottled up in Week 7 loss
Hyde rushed 12 times for 35 yards and failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Colts.
Hyde couldn't find much running room, but he still finished as the team's leading rusher, edging out Duke Johnson by one yard and Deshaun Watson by three. Johnson -- who had seven carries in this one -- isn't much of a threat to Hyde's rushing workload, as Hyde has racked up double-digit rushing attempts in every game while getting at least 20 carries in three of seven contests. Expect a stronger performance out of Hyde against the Raiders in Week 8.
