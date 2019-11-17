Hyde rushed nine times for 65 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in his only target in the Texans' 41-7 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Hyde's final numbers are largely a mirage, as 41 of his yards came on a fourth-quarter, garbage-time rushing score. The touchdown was Hyde's fourth of the campaign and first since Week 6. Hyde now has at least 65 rushing yards in four of his last five games, and although his nine carries Sunday were a season low, they were clearly a product of game script. Hyde will look to bounce back with his normal workload against the Colts in a Thursday night matchup.