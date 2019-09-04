Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said Hyde is an early-down back and will be used as a complement to Duke Johnson, Deephi SIdhu of the Texans' official site reports.

The 6-foot, 229-pound Hyde will be used differently than Duke Johnson. "Carlos, I think, is a solid first-, second-down runner, can help you in the passing game," O'Brien said Monday. "I think there's a number of things he can do. I think that he's got good size relative to that position and he's had production in the past." The Texans revamped their offense on the fly in light of the injury to Lamar Miller (knee), and it's too early to tell how the pieces will shake out. Johnson, who is smaller than Hyde, has a bigger reputation as a pass catcher and may not be used as a three-down back.