Hyde rushed 26 times for 104 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 24-21 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Hyde got the better of the Titans' normally stingy run defense with a workmanlike effort, as his long run went for a modest 11 yards. The veteran back wasn't involved in the passing game whatsoever for the sixth time in the last eight contests, but he helped make for it with his first 100-yard effort since Week 9. Hyde's 10-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter was also his first trip to the end zone in the last four games, and he'll look to build on Sunday's effort versus the Buccaneers in a Week 16 Saturday matchup.