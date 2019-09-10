Texans' Carlos Hyde: Efficient against Saints
Hyde rushed 10 times for 83 yards in Monday night's 30-28 loss to the Saints.
Hyde, who only joined the Texans via trade last weekend, led the team in carries in his debut. Although Duke Johnson also rushed nine times for 57 yards, and had 33 receiving yards compared to Hyde's mere two, Hyde's production was still rather impressive considering the circumstances. Furthermore, as a physical, early-down option, Hyde's volume could increase as he continues to acclimate to Houston's offense, offering some upside despite a difficult matchup against the Jaguars in Week 2.
