Hyde carried the ball 16 times for 48 yards and caught his only target for a five-yard touchdown in Saturday's 22-19 overtime win over the Bills.

His fourth-quarter TD grab gave the Texans their first lead of the game, but overall Hyde had trouble making a dent against a tough Bills defense -- his longest run went for only eight yards. He should find more room to operate next Sunday in Kansas City during the AFC divisional round, facing a Chiefs defense that allowed 4.9 yards a carry (28th in the league) and 128.2 rushing yards a game (26th) during the regular season.