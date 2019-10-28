Hyde rushed 19 times for 83 yards and had one target in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Raiders in Week 8.

The Texans found themselves training for much of the game, but not so much that they had to abandon the run. Hyde's 19 carries was his fourth-highest total while the 83 yards were his third highest. He was once again out-touched backfield mate Duke Johnson by a wide margin, 19-7, although it was Johnson that had the lone touchdown scored by a running back.