Texans' Carlos Hyde: In line to test market
Hyde is slated to be an unrestricted free agent next week after declining an offer from the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hyde signed a deal with the Chiefs last offseason, only to be dealt to the Texans at the end of the preseason, having lost the battle for running back slotting behind starter Damien Williams. Once in a Houston backfield without Lamar Miller (knee), Hyde paced the team with career highs in carries (245) and rushing yards (1,070), but predictably he didn't make much of an impact as a receiver, hauling in 10 of 16 targets over the course of 16 games. Hyde seemingly has decided to test the market for his services, and his landing spot ultimately will determine his value.
