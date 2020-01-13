Hyde ran for 44 yards on 13 carries and caught three of four targets for 18 receiving yards during Sunday's 51-31 divisional round loss to the Chiefs.

The 6-foot, 229-pound bulldozer wrapped up his 2019 postseason with just 3.2 yards per carry, after establishing the second-best yards-per-rush rate of his career during the regular season (4.4). He characteristically remained a peripheral contributor in Houston's passing attack during the playoffs with five total targets, but he was bailed out somewhat in the wild-card round by hauling in a five-yard TD pass from Deshaun Watson. Sunday he was held out of the end zone for just the second time since Week 14, as Houston managed just 10 points over the final 40 minutes of regulation against a resurgent Kansas City defense. The 29-year-old back is set to become a free agent this offseason, but he may be brought back if the Bill O'Brien contingent believes he can remain a viable contributor despite having six years of NFL tread on his tires.