Texans' Carlos Hyde: Listed as active Saturday
Hyde (ankle) is listed as active for Saturday's game against the Buccaneers.
Hyde, who tied his season-high in carries (26) in Week 15's win over the Titans, en route to rushing for 104 yards and a TD, will be out there Saturday, but it remains to be seen how much, if at all, all he'll be hampered by his ankle issue. Change-of-pace back Duke Johnson is next up for touches should Hyde be limited at all or suffer any in-game setbacks.
More News
-
Texans' Carlos Hyde: Listed as questionable for Saturday's game•
-
Texans' Carlos Hyde: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Carlos Hyde: Tending to ankle injury•
-
Texans' Carlos Hyde: Eclipses century mark in win•
-
Texans' Carlos Hyde: Solid rushing effort•
-
Texans' Carlos Hyde: Turns in dud in tough matchup•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 16 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 16 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 16 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...