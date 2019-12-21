Play

Hyde (ankle) is listed as active for Saturday's game against the Buccaneers.

Hyde, who tied his season-high in carries (26) in Week 15's win over the Titans, en route to rushing for 104 yards and a TD, will be out there Saturday, but it remains to be seen how much, if at all, all he'll be hampered by his ankle issue. Change-of-pace back Duke Johnson is next up for touches should Hyde be limited at all or suffer any in-game setbacks.

