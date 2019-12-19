Hyde (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Buccaneers after returning to a limited practice Thursday.

Hyde's return to practice Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity, is encouraging, but those considering him in their Week 16 fantasy lineups will still want to circle back on his status leading up to Saturday's 1:00 ET kickoff. The running back tied his season-high in carries (26) in Week 15's win over the Titans, en route to rushing for 104 yards and a TD.