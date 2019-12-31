Hyde had four carries for 13 yards and was not targeted in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Titans in Week 17.

Hyde was one of several skill position players that were given a light load in the regular season finale. He started and played just five snaps on Houston's first series before heading to the bench for the day. Hyde will resume his role as the Texans' lead back in this weekend's Wild-Card round playoff game Saturday at 4:35 PM against the Bills, who ranked 10th in defending the run during the regular season.