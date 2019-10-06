Hyde registered 60 rushing yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, and was targeted once but did not record a reception during Sunday's 53-32 win against the Falcons. He also fumbled once, but the loose ball was recovered by teammate Max Scharping.

Given his lack of passing game involvement -- just seven targets over the first five weeks of the season -- Hyde has proven to be a touchdown-dependent fantasy asset thus far in 2019. On Sunday the veteran back punched in a one-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter to provide Houston with a lead that it would never relinquish, now providing him with two scores over the past three weeks. Despite Hyde's minimal pass-catching upside, the fact that he has averaged 14.6 rush attempts per game is encouraging as the Texans prepare to take on a Chiefs defense that is conceding an astronomical 5.8 yards per carry to opposing running backs.