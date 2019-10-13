Texans' Carlos Hyde: Racks up 130 scrimmage yards
Hyde, who carried 26 times for 116 yards and a touchdown, caught one pass for an additional 14 yards during Sunday's 31-24 win over the Chiefs.
Hyde was a workhorse in this one, touching the ball 26 times as he posted his highest output of scrimmage yards since Week 2 of the 2017 season. He managed a respectable average of 4.5 yards per carry and topped off his day with a two-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. Hyde has now received a whopping 47 carries over the last two weeks and seems to be the go-to option in the running game moving forward. He should receive his fair share of touches again in next Sunday's road matchup with the Colts.
