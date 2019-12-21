Hyde ran for 27 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and added a 10-yard catch during Saturday's 23-20 win over Tampa Bay.

Hyde helped give Houston a two-score lead midway through the second quarter, bouncing off of defenders for a tough one-yard touchdown run. From a yards-per-carry perspective, Saturday's matchup against a stout Buccaneers run defense was Hyde's worst game of the season, but he's otherwise been solid down the stretch with at least four yards per carry in six of his last eight games. He'll have an opportunity to rebound in the season finale against Tennessee next Sunday. The veteran back ran for 104 yards and a touchdown in the division matchup in Week 15.