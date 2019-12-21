Texans' Carlos Hyde: Scores lone offensive touchdown
Hyde ran for 27 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and added a 10-yard catch during Saturday's 23-20 win over Tampa Bay.
Hyde helped give Houston a two-score lead midway through the second quarter, bouncing off of defenders for a tough one-yard touchdown run. From a yards-per-carry perspective, Saturday's matchup against a stout Buccaneers run defense was Hyde's worst game of the season, but he's otherwise been solid down the stretch with at least four yards per carry in six of his last eight games. He'll have an opportunity to rebound in the season finale against Tennessee next Sunday. The veteran back ran for 104 yards and a touchdown in the division matchup in Week 15.
More News
-
Texans' Carlos Hyde: Listed as active Saturday•
-
Texans' Carlos Hyde: Listed as questionable for Saturday's game•
-
Texans' Carlos Hyde: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Carlos Hyde: Tending to ankle injury•
-
Texans' Carlos Hyde: Eclipses century mark in win•
-
Texans' Carlos Hyde: Solid rushing effort•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 16 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 16 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 16 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...