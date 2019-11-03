Hyde rushed 19 times for 160 yards but wasn't targeted in the passing game and lost a fumble in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Jaguars in London.

Hyde could have had an even bigger day but watched Duke Johnson vulture a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter. That was Johnson's first rushing score of the season, so it's hardly cause for concern, especially considering Hyde broke out for a season-high rushing total in this one, topping the 100-yard mark for just the second time in 2019. The 29-year-old running back will get to rest up during a Week 10 bye before returning stateside to face the Ravens in Week 11.