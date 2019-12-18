Play

Hyde (ankle/not injury-related) didn't practice Wednesday.

Hyde was limited by an ankle injury Tuesday, with Wednesday's practice report adding a "not injury-related" tag to the running back's Week 16 listing. Given that, we won't assume that Hyde's Wednesday absence was indicative of a setback with his ankle. We'll circle back on his status Thursday, in any case, to see how the Texans officially list Hyde for Saturday's game against the Buccaneers.

