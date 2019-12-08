Hyde rushed 14 times for 73 yards and caught two of three targets for another five yards in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Broncos.

Houston trailed 38-3 in this one, so the team had to abandon the run, despite Hyde's robust average of 5.2 yards per carry. Hyde has rushed for 65 yards or more in five of his past six games, establishing a high floor ahead of his team's pivotal Week 15 trip to Tennessee.