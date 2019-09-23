Hyde carried the ball 10 times for 19 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 against the Chargers.

Hyde was the clear lead back once again, out touching Duke Johnson 10-4. Despite entering the game averaging 5.8 yards per carry, Hyde managed only 1.9 yards per attempt with his longest rush going for just 10 yards. Still, he salvaged his day by reaching the end zone, his first score of the season. Hyde will look to bounce back in Week 4 against the Panthers.