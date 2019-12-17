Play

The Texans listed Hyde as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice due to an ankle injury.

With a Saturday matchup with the Buccaneers on tap for Week 16, the Texans are facing a quicker turnaround than normal coming off Sunday's 24-21 win over the Titans. To that end, Houston may just be managing Hyde's load carefully in practice this week after he tied his season high with 26 carries in Tennessee. He'll likely be ready to handle a full slate of snaps once Saturday arrives.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories