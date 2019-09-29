Texans' Carlos Hyde: Totals 64 scrimmage yards
Hyde carried 12 times for 58 yards and caught four of five targets for an additional six yards during Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Panthers.
Hyde exceeded 10 carries for the second time as a Texan, finishing with a respectable 4.8 yards per carry against a solid Panthers defense. He was also much more involved in the passing game after receiving just one target during his first three games, though he had little to show for those efforts. Hyde continues to dominate the backfield touches and should have plenty of opportunities to make an impact in next Sunday's home matchup against the Falcons.
