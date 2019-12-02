Hyde rushed 10 times for 17 yards and caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 28-22 win over the Patriots.

Hyde had an extremely disappointing stat line when you consider that the Texans played with a lead for the entire contest. Part of the blame can be placed on the Patriots' stout run defense, which has stymied many a back this season. Still, it was the worst performance of the veteran's 2019 campaign, as the only other time he was limited to less than 20 yards (Week 3 against the Chargers) he was able to hit paydirt to salvage his fantasy line. Next week's opponent, the Denver Broncos, are far more susceptible to the run (113.5 rushing yards allowed per game) compared to the pass (207.5), giving Hyde good bounce-back potential for Week 14.