Watkins (hamstring) said his injury is not bad as first feared, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Watkins was removed from last Thursday's win over the Colts. "I'm doing good," Watkins said. "It was definitely a lot worse during the game. I just freaked myself out a little more than what it actually was. Hopefully, I'll be out there [Sunday against New England]." Watkins, who helps fill in for the injured J.J. Watt (pectoral), has 13 tackles and one sack in seven games played.