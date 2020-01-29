Watkins recorded a career-high 23 tackles along with one sack, one pass defensed and a fumble recovery over 10 games in 2019.

Watkins, a fourth-round draft pick in 2017, has provided depth along the defensive line since arriving in Houston. He was part of the crew that helped fill in when defensive end J.J. Watt was lost to a pectoral injury mid-season. This was the third time in four seasons Watt has missed significant time, so having an experienced hand with knowledge of the system has value. As such, Watkins is expected to remain with the team for the final year of the four-year rookie contract he signed when drafted out of Clemson.