Watkins had two tackles, a sack and a quarterback hit in Sunday's 26-3 win over Jacksonville.

Watkins has been a depth piece on the defensive line since joining the Texans in 2017, but his role will grow with with J.J. Watt (pectoral) on the shelf for the rest of the season. The 25-year-old will be part of a crew that tries to replace Watt's production.

