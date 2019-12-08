Play

Watkins (hamstring) is officially inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Broncos.

Watkins turned in limited practice availability all week, and the issue will force him to miss a second straight game. In his stead, look for Charles Omenihu and Joel Heath to see an uptick in depth defensive line snaps for the contest.

