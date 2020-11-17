site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Carlos Watkins: Starts in place of Omenihu
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Watkins recorded two tackles and a pass defensed in Sunday's 10-7 loss to the Browns.
Watkins started at defensive end in place of the injured Charles Omenihu (leg) and played a season-high 53 snaps. The pass breakup was the second straight week he's deflected a throw.
