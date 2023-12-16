Keenum is expected to start Sunday's game against the Titans with C.J. Stroud (concussion) listed as doubtful for the Week 15 contest, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans was non-committal on a Week 15 starter following Friday's practice, noting that both Mills and Keenum "have prepared this [whole] week, just like every position." However, Wilson's report suggests the Texans are planning on turning the offense over to Keenum -- who reportedly took the majority of the first-team snaps during practices this week -- over Mills. Though the 35-year-old Keenum has been inactive as the Texans' emergency No. 3 quarterback for each of the team's first 13 games of the season, he possesses a larger body of NFL experience than Mills, a third-year signal-caller. Over his 11 seasons spanning stops with the Texans, Rams, Vikings, Broncos, Washington, Browns and Bills, Keenum has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 6.8 yards per attempt and 78:48 TD:INT.