With C.J. Stroud (concussion) listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Titans, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston indicates via league sources that Keenum is expected to start at QB for the Texans versus Tennessee.

Per DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN, when asked Friday if Davis Mills (who took over for Stroud after he was forced out of last weekend's 30-6 loss to the Jets in the fourth quarter) would draw the start versus the Titans, coach DeMeco Ryans was non-committal, noting that both Mills and Keenum "have prepared this (whole) week, just like every position, everybody's prepared." However, based on Wilson's report it appears as though the Texans could be leaning toward turning to Keenum -- who reportedly took the majority of the first-team snaps during practices this week -- in Sunday's 1:00 ET contest.