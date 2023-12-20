Keenum is likely to make a second consecutive start Sunday against the Browns, as DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports that C.J. Stroud (concussion) is likely to remain sidelined.

Keenum started in Week 15 and guided the Texans to a 19-16 overtime win over the Titans with Stroud in concussion protocol. Stroud has yet to be officially ruled out for Week 16, but with the rookie unlikely to play, Keenum could get another start. Houston also has Davis Mills in the quarterback room but is unlikely to shift away from Keenum, who threw for 229 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the win over Tennessee.