Keenum has made the Texans' 53-man roster, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

The Texans drew trade interest for Keenum and Davis Mills ahead of Tuesday's deadline to make cuts, but both quarterbacks will remain on the team's initial 53-man roster as the backups to rookie C.J. Stroud. Keenum has appeared in 11 games over the past three seasons and will likely begin the 2023 campaign as the No. 3 quarterback in Houston.