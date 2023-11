Keenum (calf) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The veteran quarterback was unable to practice all week with a calf issue, but he's still got a shot at suiting up for Sunday's contest. Even if Keenum is active for Week 12, he'll remain behind both C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills on the Texans' depth chart, and he'll likely serve as the team's emergency No. 3 QB.