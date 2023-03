Keenum has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

35-year-old Keenum played his college ball at Houston and is going back home to compete for a backup job with the Texans. There is still a lot to be sorted out at the quarterback spot in Houston, as the Texans are fully expected to use the No. 2 overall pick in next month's draft on a passer. Davis Mills also remains on the roster.