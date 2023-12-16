Keenum is in line to start Sunday's game against the Titans with C.J. Stroud (concussion) ruled out for the contest, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

The Texans initially listed Stroud as doubtful for the Week 15 contest following the release of Friday's injury report, but the quarterback was subsequently downgraded to out Saturday after he was unable to clear the five-step concussion protocol. Stroud won't accompany the team to Tennessee and will continue his recovery in Houston while Keenum -- who was inactive for Houston's first 13 games -- picks up his first NFL start since 2021, when he was a member of the Browns. After serving as Stroud's top backup all season and coming on in relief of Stroud in last week's 30-6 loss to the Jets, Davis Mills proceeded to split first-team reps in practice with Keenum throughout the week, but Mills will ultimately remain in the No. 2 role while Keenum draws the starting nod.