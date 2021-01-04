Hansen caught two of four targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Titans.

Hansen, who recorded 14 catches for 212 yards during a three-game stretch from Week 13 to 15, has been quiet since. Over the last two weeks, Hansen caught just three balls for 24 yards. He has one year left on his contract, and his status among the wideouts depends on a few factors. The first being the individuals who are hired to become general manager and head coach. Beyond that, the Texans will have to decide whether or not to re-sign Will Fuller (suspended), who becomes an unrestricted free agent.