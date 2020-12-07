Hansen caught five of seven targets for 101 yards in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Colts.

Hansen came out of nowhere -- the practice squad -- to post career highs in catches and yards. He was promoted to the active roster Saturday then played the most snaps of any receiver in Sunday's loss. Hansen showed remarkable chemistry immediately with quarterback Deshaun Watson, something he attributed to offseason workouts in which the two participated this summer, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. With Will Fuller (suspension) out and Randall Cobb (toe) on injured reserve for at least one more game, Hansen should be around for Week 14 against the Bears.