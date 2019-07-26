Texans' Chad Hansen: Claimed by Houston
The Texans claimed Hansen off waivers, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Houston becomes the sixth NFL team to take a shot on Hansen, who was originally drafted by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. After a disappointing rookie season, the 6-foot-2, 202-pound wideout had brief stays with New England, Denver, Tennessee and New Orleans. He's one of 13 receivers in camp, so the 24-year-old faces a challenge to stick with the Texans.
