Hansen recorded two receptions on three targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Week 15 against the Colts.

Hansen predictably saw his target volume fall with the return of Brandin Cooks. However, he still managed to record a 38-yard touchdown on a broken coverage play just before halftime. While Hansen's volume will be unreliable to close the season, he should continue to have a chance to produce with Will Fuller suspended. He'll draw a Week 16 matchup against the Bengals.