Texans' Chad Hansen: Inks futures deal with Houston
Hansen signed a reserve/future contract with the Texans on Monday.
Hansen joined Houston at the start of training camp but was unable to survive season-opening roster cuts. The 24-year-old will now have a full offseason with the Texans to make an impression.
