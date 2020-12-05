The Texans elevated Hansen from the practice squad Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Texans' wide receiver corps looks widely different than it did just two weeks ago, as Kenny Stills was cut, Randall Cobb (foot) was placed on IR and Will Fuller has been suspended for the rest of the season. As a result, Hansen and Steven Mitchell were added from the practice squad to add depth behind Brandin Cooks, Keke Coutee and Isaiah Coulter. Hansen last played in 2017, when he recorded nine receptions for 94 yards over 15 games with the Jets.