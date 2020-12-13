Hansen brought in all seven targets for 56 yards in the Texans' 36-7 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

The 25-year-old didn't quite follow up his surprising 101-yard Week 13 effort in spectacular fashion yardage-wise, but Hansen's catch tally actually served as a team high on the afternoon. For that matter, so did his reception and target totals, as the absence of Brandin Cooks (foot/neck) only opened up more opportunities for the second-year pro. With Will Fuller (suspension) already out of the equation for the remainder of the season and Cooks potentially facing some lingering injuries, Hansen could continue to serve as a primary target in a Week 15 road divisional matchup against the Colts.