Hansen caught one of three targets for eight yards in Sunday's 37-31 loss to the Bengals.

Hansen, who was active for the fourth straight game after serving on the practice squad the first 12 weeks, was of little significance Sunday despite playing 50 snaps (96 percent). Over his first three games, Hansen caught 14 passes for 212 yards (15.1 YPC), including a 38-yard touchdown. He's played 90 percent of the offensive snaps over the four games and is expected have a significant snap count Week 17 against the Titans.