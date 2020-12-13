With Brandin Cooks (foot/neck) inactive, Hansen figures to see added opportunities in Sunday's game against the Bears.

In Houston's loss to the Colts last weekend, Hansen - who the team had promoted from the practice squad in advance of the contest - stepped into a key role in a depleted wideout corps, catching five of his seven targets for 101 yards in the process. With Cooks unavailable Sunday, Hansen will once again have an opportunity to produce for fantasy managers, while working alongside Keke Coutee (knee).