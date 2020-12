Hansen was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hansen rejoins the Texans offense after registering a career-high in yards (101 on five receptions) in last week's competition against the Colts. The 25-year-old will hopefully continue to add much-needed depth at wide receiver as Randall Cobb (toe) and Will Fuller (suspension) remain out and Brandin Cooks (foot/neck) and Keke Coutee (knee) are both listed as questionable.