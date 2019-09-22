Omenihu (left knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear how Omenihu picked up the injury, but he was forced to leave the game in the second quarter, and could use halftime to get extra treatment for a second half return. In the meantime, Brandon Dunn could be in line to see some added reps as the only healthy depth lineman for the Texans.